Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala duped media with comments

Iguodala later said it was in no way directed at Kerr and that it was only an inside locker room joke.

"Andre is one of those guys who likes to stir the pot and has a lot of cryptic messaging at times," Kerr said. “He jokes around. I didn't take anything from it. It's just Andre being Andre.”

Asked if he had heard Iguodala make similar comments before, Kerr said, “Sure. “Like I said, Andre is extremely intelligent. He sees a lot of the hypocrisy in the world. He expresses his displeasure in strange ways at times. So he said what he said. I don't think it meant a whole lot. I guess he has to answer that question, what he meant by that. I wasn't offended by anything he said personally, but he chose some words that were questionable, and he's got to respond to that.”

Fran Blinebury has covered the NBA since 1977. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.