Shootaround (March 10) -- Iguodala, Green stir the pot after loss

No. 1: Iguodala, Green stir the pot after loss -- Admittedly, it’s a position the Warriors have not been in any time during the past three regular seasons. Falling Friday night at Minnesota was their fourth loss in six games. This one came with a few controversial — at least, to them — calls and the post-game announcement by coach Steve Kerr that he would sit his top four players Saturday night in San Antonio. Mix it all up and Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green chose it as a time to speak out and create a stir. Chris Haynes of ESPN.com has the details:

Iguodala, one of the league's top sixth men, was asked whether he knew before Friday's game that Kerr would be resting him against the Spurs.

"Nope, no clue," he said. "I do what master say.”

The comment drew a swift and angry response on social media, with some interpreting it as a shot at Kerr. Iguodala later clarified his remark to ESPN, saying it was in no way a shot directed at Kerr and that it was only an inside locker room joke.

"Me and Steve are cool," Iguodala told ESPN. "[People] can think what they want to think.”

Iguodala was so frustrated, he blurted out another controversial, racially insensitive comment when asked about what led to this loss.

"We gotta score more than the other team," he told reporters. "Yep, they want dumb n----s, so I'm going to give y'all a dumb n——."

Then asked whether the team issues run deeper than just scoring baskets, Iguodala responded, "What would dumb n----s say? 'Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come.' You know what we used to say. Change gonna come.”

As bizarre as that exchange was, Green wouldn't be outdone. He waited for approximately 45 minutes before addressing the media.

"That's a long time," he said. "I contemplated for a long time whether I was just going to give the 25-[thousand dollars] up and wash my hands with it. I'm going to go buy myself a nice watch tonight with that $25,000 I thought about spending tonight. I'm going to post it on Twitter. Not Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. I'm going to go buy myself a nice gift for the discipline I showed tonight.”