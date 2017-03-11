No rest for James Harden in MVP-caliber season

Said D’Antoni: “A lot of it’s natural stuff. The way he plays – he plays low to the ground and doesn’t get knocked to the ground that much. He’s just remarkable in that aspect. I think he’d play the whole game. There are times he looks at me and say, ‘I’m not tired.’ I say, ‘I know. But you’re only going to play 36. That’s what we want.’ “

Among the top four MVP candidates, Westbrook has been unleashed in this season after Durant’s departure. James is doing his usual all-around heavy lifting for Cleveland. Leonard has taken an evolutionary step up in responsibility for the Spurs. But Harden’s improvement has been revolutionary. He is playing the point full-time for the first time in his eight-year career and his season-over-season bump in assists – from 7.5 to 11.2 – is rare enough, never mind more than doubling his career average (4.9) prior to 2016-17.

Asked what stands out about Harden as a point guard, teammate Ryan Anderson said: “His ability to read defenders and to read the entire defense, essentially. I’ve played with some really good point guards who can feel the flow of the game, pass-first guys who can do that. But James is a guy who can do that and also know when the right time for him to score is also. We trust his decision-making. What he’s doing, I’ve never played with anybody like that. I don’t know if there have been many guys like that.”

Harden still has an outside chance to lead the NBA in both scoring and assists, something done previously by only Nate (Tiny) Archibald in 1972-73. Through Friday, he trailed Westbrook by 166 points and led Washington’s John Wall by 67 assists overall. Playing in D’Antoni’s higher octane system has generated more opportunities for both but so has Harden’s growing feel for his spot.

“I didn’t know how difficult it is to be the point guard – until you’re really in it,” Harden said. “I’m turning the ball over at a high clip (5.8 per game), which everyone knows. But I’m still getting adjusted to the position.

“It happens. We’re winning. Mike came to me before the season and told me, ‘If as a team we have 13 turnovers and you have eight of ‘em or nine of ‘em, ‘cause you have the ball in your hands 90 percent of the game, then that’s a good game for us.’ So I don’t really worry about turnovers – I just go out there and try to make the right play, try to get guys involved and play my game.”

Boiled down to its essence, Harden’s role with the Rockets is not unlike James’ with the Cavaliers – minus a couple other All-Stars. He’s not as overt in setting up teammates early in each game but he does seek them out more than he ever did before.

“He’ll get Trevor the ball if he needs it,” D’Antoni said. “He’ll get Clint [Capela] the ball. He makes sure he distributes the ball and scores at the same time. That’s probably his thing we talk more about, is him staying right in the middle in the sense of, how much you score and how much you help your team. You’ve got to do both. It’s a fine line.”

Forty times this season, Harden has had at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game, just missing his 41st Friday – that’s the most since Magic Johnson did it 42 times in 1986-87. The Rockets are 28-12 in those games and are on pace to win 56 games overall, which would be a 15-game improvement from last season’s 41-41.

And in this season of triple-doubles, Harden has 15, six more than in his first seven seasons combined. Westbrook is chasing the ultimate Oscar Robertson mark of averaging a triple-double over a full season, but Harden’s isn’t too shabby either: he’s trying to join the Big O as the only players in NBA history to average at least 28 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds (Robertson did it four times).

Harden is doing it, too, by showing up, which Woody Allen famously said is 80 percent of life. Just as D’Antoni and the other Rockets appreciate that he’s MIA among the MVP DNPs, some of the folks filling out ballots likely will reward it.

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

