Move over, Dad: Steph Curry passes Dell Curry on NBA career scoring list

Another night, another milestone of sorts for Steph Curry.

One week after passing Kobe Bryant and Chauncey Billups to enter the top 10 in career 3-pointers made, Steph surpassed his father, Dell Curry, on the career scoring list.

Steph hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter against the Timberwolves to move from No. 211 to No. 210 on the all-time leaderboard.



The shot that moved @StephenCurry30 past his dad on the NBA's all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/0RTUHZ4ss1 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) March 11, 2017



Upon being informed of the milestone just after timeout was called, Curry smiled.

Steph has scored 12,682 points over eight seasons in the NBA, about half as long as Dell’s career lasted en route to 12,670 career points.

There have been plenty of great father-son duos in NBA history -- Dolph and Danny Schayes, Joe and Kobe Bryant, Rick and Brent, Drew and Jon Barry -- to name a few. But Steph and Dell Curry are the only pair that each scored more than 12,000 career points.

