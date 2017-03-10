Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: Numbers alone can't do Russell Westbrook justice

Next five (listed alphabetically): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls; DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors; Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies, Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Next up?

An inside look from a Western Conference scout at Dion Waiters:

“What can I say? I think there are a bunch of us having to eat a little crow on him after watching the way he’s played for Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] this season. He’s been flat-out awesome, and not just It’s not that he wasn’t a talented kid. He’s always had the high-level talent but it just never seemed to connect until now. Sometimes a guy just needs the right opportunity at a certain point in his career and the situation right now in Miami was wide open for him to go in there and do what he does best. And there’s no doubt about it, he can score it from all over the place when he’s locked in. I put him in that Jamal Crawford, Lou Williams category of guys that don’t care about who’s in the way when they are on that mission and just go to work. He hasn’t done it as consistently as those guys, but the has that same type of ability when he just blanks out and starts making shots from all over the place. He’s never had an issue with confidence. And thats been on teams with the best guys in the league … LeBron and Kyrie, KD and Russ, he never felt like he should take a backseat to anybody. That’s been the blessing and, to some degree the curse for a guy like him. You have to know how to use that confidence to your advantage without going overboard and losing yourself in that pursuit to prove you belong. All that said, it’s been [Goran] Dragic’s show down there this season. He’s really led them. And Hassan Whiteside has really had a nice season. But the guy that gives them their edge, it’s Waiters."

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.