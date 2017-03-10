Golden State Warriors to sit Steph Curry, three others Saturday at San Antonio

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced following Friday night’s loss at Minnesota that he will sit Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Coach Kerr announced that Curry (rest), Green (rest), Iguodala (rest) & Thompson (rest) will not play tomorrow night in San Antonio. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 11, 2017

The Warriors enter Saturday’s game at San Antonio 1.5 games ahead of the Spurs for the top spot in the West. However, the Warriors are winding down a tough stretch playing eight games in 13 days. The Warriors are 3-4 in seven games with the last game of the stretch on Saturday.

Klay Thompson postgame interview (didn't like late foul call, asked if was ok with sitting tomorrow: "yep") pic.twitter.com/X7X4KzL1JW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2017

The Warriors will next play on March 14 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Spurs announced earlier on Friday that MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard will miss Saturday’s game because he has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol after getting injured in Thursday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors are already without the services of Kevin Durant, who is at least the next three weeks recovering from a knee injury.