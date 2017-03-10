Dwyane Wade to return to Chicago Bulls lineup

(AP) -- Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will play against the Houston Rockets on Friday night after missing two games because of a strained left quad

Wade practiced Thursday and said during Friday's shootaround the leg responded well.

"Obviously, I haven't gotten in a game, but in practice it felt good and it didn't feel any worse today," he said. "We'll see how it feels tonight."

The 35-year-old Wade has missed 11 games this season and is second on the team in scoring with an average of 18.9 points. Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

"He's been one of the guys in the fourth quarter that's been able to take over games at times," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "It's great to get Dwyane back, especially with the struggles we're having right now in the fourth."