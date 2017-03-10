New Mavs center Nerlens Noel held out vs Nets with sore knee

DALLAS (AP) -- New Dallas center Nerlens Noel was held out of the Mavericks' game Friday against Brooklyn with a sore left knee.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Noel, acquired from Philadelphia at the trading deadline, would be re-evaluated before another home game against Phoenix on Sunday.

The Mavericks won their first five home games after adding the 6-foot-11 Noel, who already has two double-doubles for Dallas after getting one with the 76ers before the deal.

Guard J.J. Barea returned for the Mavericks after missing 20 games with a left calf strain. Barea has missed 42 games because of injuries this season.