Kawhi Leonard's status unclear after getting hit in head

NBA.com Staff

Mar 9, 2017 11:07 PM ET

0:23

Kawhi Leonard left in the third quarter of San Antonio's loss in Oklahoma City after taking a shot to the head and did not return.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich described the incident after Thursday's game as a "hit on the mouth or cheek," leaving the All-Star forward's status unclear for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Leonard finished the night with 19 points in 26 minutes. He's averaging career-highs this season with 26.3 points and 3.4 assists to go along with 6.0 rebounds.

