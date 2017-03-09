Kawhi Leonard's status unclear after getting hit in head

Kawhi Leonard left in the third quarter of San Antonio's loss in Oklahoma City after taking a shot to the head and did not return.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich described the incident after Thursday's game as a "hit on the mouth or cheek," leaving the All-Star forward's status unclear for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Pop says Kawhi Leonard was hit on the mouth or cheek, and the Spurs' Athletic Trainer felt it was best to rest him the rest of the night. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 10, 2017

No word yet on Leonard's status for Saturday's game versus Warriors. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 10, 2017

Leonard finished the night with 19 points in 26 minutes. He's averaging career-highs this season with 26.3 points and 3.4 assists to go along with 6.0 rebounds.