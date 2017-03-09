Hang Time
Hang Time
Hang Time
Hang Time

NBA MVP Debate with GQ's Nathaniel Friedman

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Mar 9, 2017 2:56 PM ET

Which player is most deserving of the Kia NBA MVP as we enter the final month the regular season? GQ's Nathaniel Friedman (a.k.a. Bethlehem Shoals of Free Darko) joins Lang Whitaker and me to debate the merits of Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James. (Is it possible we're underrating LeBron?) Then John Schuhmann stops by with his MVP take and another NBA trivia question.

Be sure to subscribe to the Hang Time Podcast on iTunes for a new episode every Thursday this season. And while you're there, don't forget to leave a rating and review!

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.