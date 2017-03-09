NBA MVP Debate with GQ's Nathaniel Friedman

Which player is most deserving of the Kia NBA MVP as we enter the final month the regular season? GQ's Nathaniel Friedman (a.k.a. Bethlehem Shoals of Free Darko) joins Lang Whitaker and me to debate the merits of Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James. (Is it possible we're underrating LeBron?) Then John Schuhmann stops by with his MVP take and another NBA trivia question.

