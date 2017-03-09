NBA fines New Orleans Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins for two incidents

NEW YORK -- New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language towards fans on separate occasions, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.



The incidents occurred during the Pelicans’ 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 5 at Staples Center and at the conclusion of the Pelicans’ 88-83 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 6 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.