NBA fines New Orleans Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins for two incidents

Mar 9, 2017 2:09 PM ET

NEW YORK -- New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language towards fans on separate occasions, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
 
The incidents occurred during the Pelicans’ 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 5 at Staples Center and at the conclusion of the Pelicans’ 88-83 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 6 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

