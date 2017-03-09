Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith set for first game action since Dec. 20

A missed shootaround Thursday morning looked like a possible setback in J.R. Smith’s plans to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rotation against Detroit. But his bout of minor sickness was a momentary pause, nothing more, when the Cavs said that the veteran shooting guard in fact would play against the Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Smith, sidelined since Dec. 20 after suffering a fractured right thumb, was cleared to practice Wednesday and was listed as questionable to face Detroit. In his 13th NBA season and third with Cleveland, he averaged just 8.6 points on 33.7 percent shooting in 21 games before his injury.

Now Smith will work his way back off the bench. And, according to LeBron James, needs to be careful about trying to do too much too soon. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com was on hand for the Cavs’ shootaround: