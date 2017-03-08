Kia Rookie Ladder: Joel Embiid's injury-induced departure may lead to frantic finish

And so it turns out there is a Rookie of the Year race after all.

The only thing that could have happened to made the vote interesting did happen: Joel Embiid, in total control of the outcome after a month, lapping the field by Christmas (even with a max limit of 28 minutes per game and being barred from playing both ends of a back-to-back), got hurt. His season is over after 31 games and 786 minutes, and the debate is just beginning.

It is so just beginning that any determination of whether he still wins ROY is premature, because of what still may or may not happen: Someone must play good enough for long enough to catch him. Dario Saric, for example, needs to make his February run last through March and into April. Malcolm Brogdon needs to catch serious fire while benefiting from the additional help of the Bucks climbing the Eastern Conference standings, which would boost Brogdon’s case if it happens -- and he has a role in the strong finishing kick.

This is not only about Embiid and knee problems and what by the end of the regular season will be appearing in all of 38 percent of Philadelphia’s games. Unless one of the voters among the media has already gone bottom line and decided 31 games is cause for elimination, this is about the challengers as well. Just as Embiid’s big lead from the first half of the season means it will take a little whole longer for someone to knock him from No. 1 on The Ladder.

To this week's rankings:

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last ranked: No. 1

By the end of the season, Embiid will fall below the qualifying minimum for rookies and not be ranked in scoring, rebounding and minutes, appropriately, as the official statistical domination of the season fades to dust. He is currently first, first and fifth, respectively, in those categories. He will miss by 73 points in scoring, a little less than four games based on the 20.2 per outing, nearly double anyone else. But Embiid has already put up enough big numbers to qualify in blocks (currently first), shooting (fourth) and 3-point percentage (eighth).