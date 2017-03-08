One Team, Three Stats: Close games push the Boston Celtics higher in the Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics have taken another step forward under Brad Stevens. It's the coach's fourth season in Boston and the third straight in which his team has a better winning percentage than it did the season before. Under Stevens, the Celtics have gone from 25 wins to 40 to 48, and now to a pace for 51 wins by the end of the season.

Stevens has yet to win a playoff series, but the Celtics are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will certainly have home-court advantage in the first round. Though Danny Ainge didn't "go for it" with a big trade at the deadline, Boston still has the talent and depth to make it deep in the playoffs and maybe give the Cleveland Cavaliers (who they beat last week) a scare.

But, as you will read below, this hasn't been as much of a straight-line progression as the standings would indicate. The Celtics are a very different team than they were last season, having taken a big step forward on one end of the floor and a big step backward on the other end.

The Basics - Boston Celtics (40-24)

Pace: 98.9 (14th)

OffRtg: 108.8 (8th)

DefRtg: 105.9 (16th)

NetRtg: +2.9 (8th)

Celtics links:Team stats | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Having lost five of their last eight games, the Celtics are in a dogfight with the Washington Wizards for the 2 seed. And Boston will visit the best team in the league, the Golden State Warriors, in the second game of ESPN's Wednesday doubleheader (10:30 p.m. ET).

But after their road trips ends in Denver on Friday, the Celtics will play 11 of their final 15 games at home (where they're 15-3 since Christmas) and 11 of their final 15 against teams that currently have losing records. After Wednesday, their only remaining road game against a team with a winning record is April 6 in Atlanta.

Here are a few numbers to know about the Celtics heading Wednesday's meeting with the Western Conference champs...

No. 1

The Celtics are 28-14 (0.667) in games that were within five points in the last five minutes, with four more "clutch" wins than any other team.

This doesn't seem like a huge deal on the surface. The Celtics are 12-10 (0.545) in games that weren't close down the stretch, but it's not like they're a bad team that has gotten ridiculously lucky with the game on the line. It's just a different scenario than last season, when the Celtics were 25-21 (0.543) in games that were within five in the last five and 23-13 (0.639) otherwise.

So, while the Celtics are on pace to win three more games, their point differential is actually worse this season (plus-2.3 per game, plus-2.9 per 100 possessions) than it was last season (plus-3.2, plus-3.0).

The improvement in the Celtics' clutchness has been on offense and mostly in their 3-point and free throw percentages, where they rank seventh and second this season, up from 15th and 10th last season.