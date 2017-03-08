Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks reap benefits of sticking with Dirk Nowitzki

Through the years Mark Cuban has taken more than his share of whippings for the short-sighted decision to let Steve Nash walk out of Dallas over money back in 2004.

But it was in the very same summer that the Mavericks owner kept the door closed, slammed shut and nailed up when it came to another member of his roster.

Back in the day, Cuban picked up the phone and called forward Dirk Nowitzki to tell him to ignore the gossip and that he would not be part of any trade that would bring Shaquille O’Neal from the Los Angeles Lakers to Texas.

The dryly-humorous Nowitzki, Cuban recalled at the time, responded with a wisecrack about stopping his search for a new apartment in Los Angeles.

The Lakers had just been stunned by the Detroit Pistons in The NBA Finals, Shaq was feuding publicly with team owner Jerry Buss, the Mavs were coming off a first-round playoffs loss to the Sacramento Kings and it might have been quite tempting to pull the lever on the high-profile, quick fix in Dallas.

There were all sorts of rumors floating around and Cuban has never been shy about showing interest in moves big and small that could improve his franchise. It was the kind of deal that got traction in the rumor mill and, truth be told, would have gotten a lot of NBA clubs to pull the trigger. More than a handful of club executives polled at the time said they would have swapped Nowitzki for O’Neal.

Hindsight and history are the great second-guessers. While Shaq would eventually move to Miami and add another title in 2006 -- beating Dallas -- he was inching closer to the downside of his career. At the same time, the rules and style of play in the game had changed and the 7-foot German had not yet blossomed into the all-around force and prototypical jump-shooting big man every team in the league craves today.