With injury to Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors' aura of invincibility gone

Yet, should that be the big concern here for Golden State? Should Kerr and company sweat the shadow of the Spurs, who are quietly pitter-pattering on the Warriors’ heels? Or even the Rockets, the only team in the league who can match Golden State’s gunpowder? How much does best record in the regular season mean anyway, other than hosting a Game Seven if a playoff series comes down to that?

Well. What happens between now and mid-April, when the season ends, is one thing. What happens once Durant returns — assuming he does return — is another.

The Warriors are a big-picture team, built for June, laser-focused on a third straight trip to the Finals, hell-bent on avenging the infamous blown 3-1 lead, and deathly afraid of getting punked on by a basketball nation if they somehow come up short. In that sense, losing the best record to Houston or San Antonio is No Big Deal.

Seeing KD struggle once he returns — again, if he returns — is a Very Big Deal.

The schedule brings the Celtics to Oakland on Wednesday, the appetizer before the trip to San Antonio, where a pulse-checking showdown with the Spurs await. The Warriors have another trip to the Spurs later this month and by then the order of the West could look different.

By all indications, though, this is a team that carries no sense of panic. Steph Curry seems ready to raise his game, maybe not to two-time MVP level but close enough. Klay Thompson is prepared to accept some of the scoring load lost to Durant. Draymond Green is aiming to minimize the loss of Durant and if you doubt his confidence, just ask him, as always.

“This team knows what (it’s) capable of doing,” Green said. “We’ve proven ourselves before.”

With Durant in the lineup, Curry could have a handful of so-so shooting nights and no problem, Durant could take up the slack. That, more than anything else, is the big change from then until now. There’s an urgency for Curry to be more efficient because the Warriors’ offense once again leans mainly on his jumper.

It’s almost unfair to ask Curry to be the player he was a year ago, when he was the first unanimous MVP. That’s a stretch for anyone. Curry destroyed all three-point records and also joined the exclusive 50-40-90 club, the shooting percentages from the floor, three-point line and free throw line. Over the last three seasons he raised the bar for himself and broke new ground for long distance shooters, and also broke the spirits of defenses in the process.

Rare is the night when Curry doesn’t make at least five three-pointers and struggles overall, but those kind of nights have been more frequent this season. Before shooting a respectable 11-for-28 from deep in the last two games, Curry went four-for-31 in the previous three, including the infamous zip-for-11 in Philadelphia. His pre-game routine hasn’t changed, just the results, to an extent. The video of Kerr engaged in a calm discussion with Curry on the bench a few days ago in New York, as Curry’s misfires continued, was telling. Kerr told Curry not to worry, to trust his talent and then hilariously to “carry on, my son.”

Partly because of the presence of Durant, Curry isn’t showing up on any MVP-watch lists, but his dip in shooting has also hurt those chances.

Another issue is rest. Normally, Kerr would begin the process of reducing playing time for his important players or sitting them altogether. But does he have that luxury now, with Durant out and a conference title at stake? Again, Kerr prefers to honor the big picture and plans to give rest as needed, regardless of how many or how few games the Warriors are ahead in the standings.