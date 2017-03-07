NBA reacts to Dirk Nowitzki's career milestone

Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth player in NBA history with 30,000 career points after draining a signature fadeaway jumper from the baseline on Tuesday.
The shot came against the Lakers on a three-game night in the NBA, leading to instant reaction on social media from active players, former teammates and other legends of the game.
Big congrats to my buddy Dirk! 30 stacks!!! Only six players in the history of the game have scored 30,000 points. On this day in '98 I would've never believed you'd still be with the @Mavs, be an MVP, NBA Champ and in the 30k club no matter how many nights we went back to the gym for 1 on 1 and shooting battles. Unreal, historic, clutch player and better person.
Congrats @swish41 you are a true great #fadelikedirk— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 8, 2017
Hats off to @swish41 on 30K tonight. Glad to know I contributed to a few of those buckets 😂 pic.twitter.com/XfYC9Uma5A— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 8, 2017
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the @DallasMavs' @Swish41 surpassing 30,000 career points pic.twitter.com/sUADVDrc9w— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017
They grow up so fast. #Legendpic.twitter.com/YgbN6uhjpe— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 8, 2017
.@kingjames comes through with a huge congrats to Dirk Nowitzki on joining the 30,000-point club. pic.twitter.com/CaOsYAnXFI— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 8, 2017
I knew I'd get the assist! @dallasmavs#MFFL— Devin Harris (@Dev34Harris) March 8, 2017
Congrats to @swish41 for joining the 30K club! I'm looking forward to watching my dime on @SportsCenter over and over again! Congrats buddy!— Devin Harris (@Dev34Harris) March 8, 2017
Congrats DIRK!! #legend— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 8, 2017
Congrats to @swish41 !!! 30K— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) March 8, 2017
Congrats Dirk!! #legendhttps://t.co/2qpHLTIJSN— Al Horford (@Al_Horford) March 8, 2017
Watching @Lakers vs Mavs game. Congratulations Dirk on becoming the 6th player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 8, 2017
Congrats to one of the greatest players the league has ever showcased! @swish41https://t.co/Iiyp0KlEOX— Brent Barry (@Barryathree) March 8, 2017
Congrats my brother @swish41#30K career points. Amazing 🙏🏻— Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) March 8, 2017
My man @swish41 got the 30 k in points !!! Big accomplishment big fella !!! TRUE LEGEND !!!!— Dennis Schröder (@DennisMike93) March 8, 2017
💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯
Dirkules for real !! pic.twitter.com/UbhkUBAAFN
Congratulations to my man @swish41 what an accomplishment #Respect that's what's up ....#Champs all day baby— Shawn Marion (@matrix31) March 8, 2017
Congrats to @swish41 for that 30kClip.... cooooooooold blooooded— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 8, 2017
One of the best to ever do it
Salute Dirk !!!
Congrats to one of the greatest players to ever play the game and my idol growing up on 30000 points!!! @swish41#DirkNowitzki@NBA— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) March 8, 2017
Congrats to an idol and the man who has influenced the way I play the game I love @swish41#Dirk30k— Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 8, 2017
Congrats, big fella!