NBA reacts to Dirk Nowitzki's career milestone

LeBron James, Steve Nash congratulate the Dallas Mavericks star

NBA.com Staff

Mar 7, 2017 10:42 PM ET

0:49

Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth player in NBA history with 30,000 career points after draining a signature fadeaway jumper from the baseline on Tuesday.

The shot came against the Lakers on a three-game night in the NBA, leading to instant reaction on social media from active players, former teammates and other legends of the game.

