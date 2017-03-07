NBA reacts to Dirk Nowitzki's career milestone

Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth player in NBA history with 30,000 career points after draining a signature fadeaway jumper from the baseline on Tuesday.

The shot came against the Lakers on a three-game night in the NBA, leading to instant reaction on social media from active players, former teammates and other legends of the game.

Congrats @swish41 you are a true great #fadelikedirk — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 8, 2017

Hats off to @swish41 on 30K tonight. Glad to know I contributed to a few of those buckets 😂 pic.twitter.com/XfYC9Uma5A — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 8, 2017

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the @DallasMavs' @Swish41 surpassing 30,000 career points pic.twitter.com/sUADVDrc9w — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

.@kingjames comes through with a huge congrats to Dirk Nowitzki on joining the 30,000-point club. pic.twitter.com/CaOsYAnXFI — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 8, 2017

Congrats to @swish41 for joining the 30K club! I'm looking forward to watching my dime on @SportsCenter over and over again! Congrats buddy! — Devin Harris (@Dev34Harris) March 8, 2017

30K is ALOT of buckets!!!! As you say in practice "I used to shoot over your pops, I shoot over your brother, and now I'm shooting over you!" lol congrats Dirty! @swish41 #Legend A post shared by Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

Congrats to @swish41 !!! 30K — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) March 8, 2017

Watching @Lakers vs Mavs game. Congratulations Dirk on becoming the 6th player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 8, 2017

Congrats to one of the greatest players the league has ever showcased! @swish41https://t.co/Iiyp0KlEOX — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) March 8, 2017

My man @swish41 got the 30 k in points !!! Big accomplishment big fella !!! TRUE LEGEND !!!!

Dirkules for real !! pic.twitter.com/UbhkUBAAFN — Dennis Schröder (@DennisMike93) March 8, 2017

Congratulations to my man @swish41 what an accomplishment #Respect that's what's up ....#Champs all day baby — Shawn Marion (@matrix31) March 8, 2017

Congrats to @swish41 for that 30kClip.... cooooooooold blooooded

One of the best to ever do it

Salute Dirk !!! — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 8, 2017

Congrats to one of the greatest players to ever play the game and my idol growing up on 30000 points!!! @swish41#DirkNowitzki@NBA — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) March 8, 2017

Congrats to an idol and the man who has influenced the way I play the game I love @swish41#Dirk30k — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 8, 2017

