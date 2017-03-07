Shootaround (March 7) -- Andrew Bogut's injury a letdown for he, Cleveland Cavaliers

That incident and perhaps other things led Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer to bench Schroder for most of the second half last night, writes Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

On-court words between Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard led to a defensive breakdown in the Hawks’ loss to the Warriors Monday night. It also led to something much bigger. In addition to the heated exchange between players, Schroder also had words with coach Mike Budenholzer following the play. Budenholzer then benched Schroder, who played just 3:19 of the second half, in the 119-111 loss. Budenholzer called it a coach’s decision. Schroder said he didn’t understand the discipline and wanted a meeting to discuss it. Howard said such a conversation would not a bad thing. Several other Hawks players wanted to put the incident behind them and move forward. ... “Just us staying together is the bigger point,” Budenholzer said of his decision. “We’ve got to stay together and find a way to move on to the next play. Those things are important.” The Hawks led 70-69 early in the third quarter when Howard was credited with a turnover on a bad pass to Thabo Sefolosha with 9:42 remaining. As Schroder and Howard argued, the Warriors inbounded the ball and Stephen Curry quickly hit a 3-pointer. Budenholzer was heard to yell at Schroder “That’s what I’m talking about.” Less than a minute later, Schroder was replaced and spent the remainder of the game on the bench. “I don’t really know,” Schroder said when asked why he was benched. “I know the 3 from Steph Curry when me and Dwight was arguing was part of it. That can’t happen. I don’t understand coach’s decision. I want to be on the court. Maybe I’m too competitive. I’m just trying to be competitive and win games.” He added he would like to meet with Budenholzer about the disciplinary action. “We have to figure it out, me and coach,” Schroder said. “I want to talk about it. Dwight’s got to be in there too. Get on the same page.” ... Howard was asked after the game whether he would welcome the meeting Schroder suggested. “Listen, we are a team right?” Howard said. “It’s OK if we have conversations. It’s not always conflict when you have a conversation with your coach or a team meeting. That’s what you are supposed to do. By him wanting to have a meeting, it’s great. It’s great for our team. It’s great for each other. We’re all open to it. It’s not always bad when you have a conversation. “We just have to move forward when we have plays like that. I know it’s highlighted but it’s OK. We made mistakes. We are human. Wish it didn’t happen but it did. Hopefully, everyone will just let it go and move on.” Paul Millsap insisted the Hawks have a “tight locker room.” Sefolosha said incidents occur during the course of a game. “When you play basketball, especially in a game like this, emotions are high,” Sefolosha said. “We are a team. We have to play as a team. I’m sure things are going to be talked about between the two of them and we are going to be fine.”

No. 4: Lowry mum on target date for return -- The Toronto Raptors are holding down the fort as best they can while All-Star guard Kyle Lowry recovers from wrist surgery he had a little more than a week ago. Toronto is 4-2 while he's been out and has 18 games to go between now and the start of the playoffs. Lowry talked with local media on Monday and gave and update on his condition but little else about when he may suit up again, writes Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun:

Kyle Lowry confirmed something we suspected since he underwent surgery: The wrist problem that eventually resulted in surgery was not something that happened at once. It was a problem he had been dealing with over time and it got to the point where he was no longer able to be effective playing. He banged it again on the Wednesday night heading into the all-star break, but it wasn’t something he hadn’t done plenty of times before that. “From what I’ve been told, it’s a 10-year process,” Lowry said. “It’s a long process of wear and tear, and bumping and grinding, and hitting guys. It’s a little bit of wear and tear. It was just at the point where it got a little bit worse to the point where I couldn’t play. If it’s that serious for me, I knew it was something that needed to be checked on.” Lowry still went to the all-star game, took part in the three-point shooting contest, and, yes, even got in a game of golf after that Charlotte game. Lowry took some heat from the fan base for that, but it had absolutely no effect on him. “I didn’t pay no attention to it to be honest,” Lowry said. “I enjoyed my all-star weekend. If anybody had any problem with it, come say it to my face. That’s how I feel.” ... Lowry says he has an idea of when he would like to be back in order to be at his best for when the playoffs roll around, but he wasn’t willing to share that date with the writers and broadcasters on hand. “I have, not a target date, but I know what I would like to do,” Lowry said. “Hopefully we can get it done and we’ll go from there. For me it’s making sure I’m completely healthy. I don’t want to have to be not full Kyle going into any situation. I want to be able to go out and play and not have any hold-back.” ... For his part, Lowry is thrilled with what the Raptors have been able to accomplish in his absence. “They’re doing an unbelievable job, I don’t know what their record is, but I’m proud of this team and I think they’ll continue to get better, they’ll continue to get wins while I’m out,” Lowry predicted. “Unfortunately, I’m not there to take a little bit of the burden off DeMar, Cory and the guys but Delon, Fred, they’re coming in and taking up the challenge.” ... Behind the scenes, Lowry is doing what he can to speed the healing process and get back as soon as possible. “I just basically got to rehab it, get it stronger, full extension,” Lowry said. “Right now there’s still some swelling in there, still some inflammation in there. It’s just a basic rehab, get it stronger get full that flexibility back and do as much as I can tolerate pain-wise. Still I’m going to see my doctor in another week. I’m not even a week out from surgery. Whatever the progress is, I’m optimistic.”

