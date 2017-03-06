New Orleans Pelicans sign guard Jordan Crawford to 10-day contract

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free agent guard Jordan Crawford to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-5 Crawford has spent much of this season with Grand Rapids of the NBA Development League, averaging 22.8 points in 34 games.

A late-first-round draft choice out of Xavier in 2010, Crawford has played in 257 NBA regular-season games with Atlanta, Washington, Boston and Golden State, averaging 12.2 points.

The Pelicans says Crawford is available to play in Monday night's game at Utah.

The addition of Crawford comes days after the Pelicans learned that recently signed guard Jarrett Jack has a torn meniscus in his right knee that will sideline him four to six weeks.