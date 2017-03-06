NBA invests in officials in hopes of seeing it pay off in games

But a six-month internal review of the NBA’s officiating program, pushed for by Commissioner Adam Silver, has reached the conclusion that more eyes and more technology can only help. The results of that review, announced by the NBA last week, boil down to this: the refs are good, but they could be better.

So the NBA’s President of Basketball Operations, Byron Spruell, announced a series of initiatives the league believes will improve officials’ performance from all areas: in number, in scheduling, in evaluation and in game responsibilities.

“Like we like to say, they’re the best at what they do,” Spruell said by phone Friday. “But any team and any individual can always get better. So we thought this was an opportunity, given where the game is, and where a lot of pieces of basketball and the officiating program is, that we can still take it to another level … me coming in with a fresh look, and league operations -- you’ve got the basketball ops side, the ref ops side, and also strategy and analytics. So all of that coming together, but a huge priority in looking at it, in my review, was actually the officiating program.”

Let’s be clear: if the refs do their jobs better, the public perception of their job will improve. “They kind of go hand in hand,” Spruwell said. “If you increase the performance, the perception increases, too.”

Several plans -- some already in operation, others on the drawing board -- will come on line in the next few years. Among the highlights:

The league will hire several new referees in the next few years to its current group of 64, with a goal of increasing the staff by 10 percent by next season and 25 percent in the next three years. This may include a Game Administrator position -- a referee who would sit courtside and act as a liaison between the on-court officials and the Replay Center in New Jersey.

A new tracking system, that started on Feb. 1, which can track up to three times the number of plays that the league was previously capable of reviewing, to help in the grading and evaluation of referees.

Use of new training techniques for officials, including virtual reality programs.

Changes in scheduling of officials, which may include keeping referees together during the regular season in crews for multiple games, similar to the way the NFL’s officiating crews remain together during the season.

Establishing an Officiating Advisory Council, with five permanent members and rotating members from the coaching, playing, media and referee communities, to focus on current and future issues involving referees. The permanent members are former U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Martin Dempsey; former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan; ESPN/ABC analyst and Hall of Famer Doug Collins; TNT studio analyst Kenny Smith and former NBA referee Steve Javie.

National Basketball Referees Association General Counsel Lee Seham declined comment about the new initiatives Sunday, saying he was still coordinating with the union’s representatives.

The NBA will continue bringing in up-and-coming referees from the NBA D-League, adding two to four new refs per year. But the league will also “cast the net a little broader,” as Spruell put it, and also look harder at college and international referees, former players and more women. While the goal will be for them to be NBA-ready officials when they arrive, Spruell said there could be full-time opportunities for new referees to work full-time at the Replay Center.

“And then in addition, maybe think about having a game administrator courtside,” Spruell said. “Just (centered) around more efficiency and better game flow situations.”

The game administrator could help speed up the game, for example, by being able to work with the Replay Center while play is happening on the floor to check on things like whether a basket was a two-or 3-pointer. Currently, if there’s any doubt on a two/three, game officials check the shot via replay at the next timeout.

Game Administrators will aid referees' calls on whether a shot was a two or 3-pointer.

With a game administrator courtside, “by the time the guys would even get over to the video, or to the console, they would probably have, if you have an administrator courtside, replay would already tell them, yeah, it’s a three, and then you just continue to almost play on,” Spruell said. “And so some of that can just get to speed of the replay to consider, if you will, if you had that on-court administrator. Or, if you have technology with this, and maybe there’s better technology as we continue to test it, or it’s just a way to communicate directly with the on-court officials.”

NBA teams are using VR to help players with visualization and shooting.The league believes the technology can help referees see where their visual eye contact is on a particular play, if their mechanics are proper and if they’re in the right position to make an accurate call. (And, as with seemingly every other business that uses VR, the league believes its younger officials may take to it quicker and easier.)

“The other thing I’m thinking of, as just a byproduct -- because, again, 64, that do what they do and the best in the world at that, they can always get a little bit better and I think the technology will help,” Spruwell said. “But even as a byproduct, I myself have been trying to put myself in their shoes. So think about virtual reality from the standpoint of a fan experience -- you make the call on the play. There are other ways, through education, through VR, that can also be helpful from an overall perspective, as we really -- I hate the word humanize, but really put people in their shoes, to see how demanding a profession it is.”

The new initiatives continue the league’s attempts at greater transparency. Some, like the Last Two Minute Reports, continue to be controversial. But others, like an app that coaches can access and provide postgame feedback on the referees’ performance that night, have been popular.

“The intent here -- because some will do it; some won’t, and some will do it more consistently than others, we get that. But ultimately, the coaches have input into the evaluation process at mid-year and year end,” Spruell said. “And what we’re finding is, it’s hard to remember a game back three months ago that you want to really think about -- who was on that crew, how’d they do?

“This allows for an accumulation of information to provide to the coaches for their mid-year and year-end feedback. So far, all the indications are that it’s really good in terms of content. You would think there’s emotion but we’re able to filter that, in terms of some of the comments that are made on a particular call, or what have you. But the feedback so far has been exceptional. It’s a really good tool that we’re happy we’re starting to implement.”

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the National Basketball Coaches’ Association, says he uses the app after every game.

“Very valuable,” Carlisle said via text Saturday. “Constant feedback in essentially real time throughout the season keeps everyone current.”

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry agreed.

“I have used it,” he said, “and it’s good to be able to send in comments about the game so quickly.”

For now, one change that won’t be coming to the NBA any time soon is using more than three referees in games, the standard practice since the league changed from two refs in 1988. The NBA has experimented with four-referee crews during select D-League games this season, all involving the Long Island Nets, and five-person crews in other D-League games.

But it’s a work in progress.

“It’s been okay, is what the guys are telling us,” Spruell said. “Not that we’re going to it (in the NBA) next season by any means. But it’s been okay to have an extra set of eyes on the floor. They’ll still have to work out some of the mechanics moving from three to four as they did from two to three. Also, the five has been interesting because you still have basically the regular three mechanics working down the court, and then you have one each on each baseline.

“Some would say that’s even a better way to transition, because you’re not really messing with the mechanics of the three, but you’re adding two on the baseline that can look for D3s (defensive three-second violations). We’re toying with it. Don’t expect anything to happen in the upcoming season. But we’re toying with it to see if it could really work.”

The NBA is just getting the data on the four-person crews in the games played at Barclays Center, where the Long Island Nets play their home games.

Long Island Nets coach Ronald Nored has seen first hand how four-and five-man referee crews work.

“Obviously, being in the D-League, you know there’s going to be different things that the league is going to experiment with,” Long Island coach Ronald Nored said by phone Sunday.

“Us having an opportunity to be part of the game with the four officials, I thought it was good,” he said. “Bob Delaney (the longtime former referee who is now the NBA’s Vice President of Referee Operations and Director of Officials) was at the game. It gave us a very open and low-pressure environment to experiment with it. From a coaching standpoint, to be honest, there was nothing that stuck out in my mind where I would say it was a bad system or there was something negative.”

The Nets saw four-person crews for six games, with one more scheduled for later this month.

“The things that stood out for me was the off trying to figure where their areas were at consistently, and their rotations,” Nored said. “The first couple of times they were fairly consistent with the four officials that were part of the crew. As they did it more, (the referees’) rotations became better at where they should be.”

Nored said there were more fouls called in the majority of the four-member crews than normal -- which doesn’t come as all that much of a surprise, given the extra set of eyes watching.

“The thing we tried to emphasize was doing a better job of defending w/o fouling,” he said. “I don’t think we did a good job of it, necessarily.”

The changes in scheduling will be designed to help both with travel costs and to, hopefully, get officials more rest and keep them from having to officiate so many games in a short period of time. Having more referees from which to choose should aid in putting crews together that can stay together for several games. (It won’t be geographically-based; the referees that live in Atlanta or Florida won’t just do games in the southeast. The NBA wants its refs to work all the teams in the league.)

This is something I’ve advocated for years, especially in the playoffs. Part of the reason so many teams complain in the postseason is because a series is officiated so differently from game to game. The reason for that is that you have new refs coming in at least the first four games of a seven-game series, and most officiate differently than the refs who preceded them. If you had the same group of refs for three or four games, the two teams could get used to how they call a game.

Thankfully, Spruell agrees.

“I think there would be some benefit to staying together for two to three games,” he said, “for that same consistent crew that worked one night, if they have a back to back, if they’re traveling together, and then two nights out they another game together, bonding experience, the opportunity to really review tape together rather than splitting up and going to yet another crew.”

Of course, there are those who would say that familiarity could breed contempt -- or, in this case, bias -- toward or against a coach or a team the longer a referee is around them. It’s a cynical worldview, and if you believe refs are that easily manipulated, well, you probably don’t believe them to ever be capable of calling a game down the middle.

The OAC will have two scheduled live meetings, with conference calls in between. Spruell said the union is aware of the initiatives and that he expects it will want more involvement in deciding how and when the new ideas will be implemented. Active referees will be members of the OAC as well.

“We’re going to have meetings during the course of a season for the full-times, so we want to be cognizant of the active referees’, coaches’ and players’ conflicts during the season,” Spruell said. “We’ll have them more on an ad hoc basis. But to the point that it’s about perceptions, expectations, etcetera, and who better than the three major players in the game -- players, coaches and referees -- to understand each others’ viewpoints and expectations? We will include them alongside these independent thinkers that I think will bring a lot to us and bring a lot of passion to this council.”

All of these initiatives also will have one significant impact: they’ll factor into how the league decides which officials get playoffs and Finals appearances, and that gets everyone’s attention.

“We have objective measurement and data,” Spruell said. “We have input from the coaches. We have ref ops and management teams, and their advisors that are really evaluating our officials. Absolutely, we’ll put it through a more rigorous system of evaluation to then stratify the group for playoff assignments, etcetera. It also will help us just with the messaging of what they need to continue to work on individually, as a crew, and then ultimately as an overall program. That’s where this is headed.”

