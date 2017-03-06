Shootaround (March 6) -- Mark Cuban on Russell Westbrook in MVP talk: 'He's not'

No. 1: Cuban: Westbrook not a part of MVP race-- All of the triple-doubles (as well as the relentless energy needed to produce them) will not change the mind of Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks' owner, never one to shy away from sharing his opinions, has a two-man race for this season's Kia MVP award and it does not include the Oklahoma City Thunder's one-man-storm Russell Westbrook. (Yes, it's the same Westbrook Cuban insisted last year was "not a superstar.") Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com explains this one:

If nothing else, credit Mavericks owner Mark Cuban with consistency in his evaluation of Russell Westbrook. Westbrook's historic production this season hasn't changed Cuban's stance that the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard falls short of superstar status, an opinion originally stated just before Westbrook went off for 36 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a first-round Game 5 that ended Dallas' 2015-16 season. Cuban said Sunday that the MVP battle is a "toss-up" between Houston's James Harden and Cleveland's LeBron James, with San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard also deserving of mention in the conversation. Where is Westbrook in the mix? "He's not," Cuban said while going through his pregame exercise routine. Cuban is well aware that Westbrook is on pace to join Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season. Westbrook leads the NBA in scoring (31.7 points per game), ranks third in assists (10.1) and 12th in rebounding (10.7). Cuban acknowledges that Westbrook is "an amazing athlete" who is the "most explosive" player in the league and has the "best motor." However, the Thunder (35-27) are on pace to fall short of 50 wins, which Cuban considers the benchmark for a player to be considered a superstar, much less an MVP candidate. "The criteria hasn't changed," Cuban said. With a wry smile, he added: "And if I changed my mind, it would ruin all the fun for you guys."

* * *

No. 2:Pacers revel in Robinson's game-winner -- Glenn Robinson III's on a roll these days. First, he won the Slam Dunk Contest title a month ago. Now, he's serving as a silencer on the road, courtesy of his 3-point shooting exploits in a win over the Atlanta Hawks Sunday at Philips Arena. The Pacers have other, much more established stars -- All-Star swingman Paul George and point guard Jeff Teague come to mind -- but they couldn't be happier for young Robinson. His hard work is paying off and Sunday's shot came with his father in the building. The son and the Pacers will have to see if they can keep the momentum going tonight in Charlotte (8 ET, TNT). Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star has more: