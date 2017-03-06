Father time hasn't aged Jamal Crawford's game just yet

Father time is undefeated, as the saying goes in pro sports. And yet somehow, Jamal Crawford is forcing the old man into overtime.

If you catch Crawford on a good night, like the one he had in Chicago Saturday – 25 points off the bench in 26 minutes, 10-for-17 shooting in the LA Clippers’ 101-91 victory over the Bulls at United Center – you leave convinced that he’s got a painting in a closet somewhere in which he looks his true age, no longer can shoot and has lost his devastating crossover dribble.

Then there’s this explanation from teammate DeAndre Jordan for why Crawford, who’ll turn 37 years old in two weeks, looks little different from when he began his NBA career 16 years ago.

“He’s a vampire,” Jordan said. “He doesn’t age.”

Crawford, seemingly as lean and even spindly in his 17th season as he was at the start of this century, has in fact aged. He’s a family man looked at among the Clippers as the veteran he is, a fellow way more mature than the kid who showed up with the Bulls as the eighth overall pick in the 2000 draft thinking he was the next Allen Iverson or something.

Crawford took his lumps early, and packed and unpacked his bags plenty in search of a role, a staff, a locker room and a role that would suit him. He has that in Los Angeles. He has won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award twice in the past three seasons and three times overall. The Clippers have bulked up their bench more than in the past, yet Crawford remains its single greatest threat. Teammates and foes know it, with Boston likely no different when they face the Clippers tonight (10:30 ET, TNT).

“You could see that the other four made sure that, no matter what happened at the end of the play, Jamal ended up with the ball,” coach Doc Rivers said after Crawford helped L.A. claw a a 1-4 post-All Star Game “rut.” “And he’s a shot maker.”

Said Bulls veteran Dwyane Wade: “He went 1-on-1, and you can’t do nothing when he is going like that. … They run offense to get you moving and then they isolate.”

Truth be told, Crawford and his game have aged in both good and bad ways. He knows his limitations better than in his early days and has shown him to be the most bankable player from his Draft class -- a group that included Kenyon Martin, Mike Miller, Hedo Turkoglu, Morris Peterson and Michael Reed.