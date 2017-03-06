Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue (sick) will miss Monday's game vs. Miami Heat

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is sick and will not be on the bench for Monday night's game against Miami.

Lue has been battling an unspecified illness for more than a week. He missed the champions' morning shootaround for the second time in a few days and called assistant coach Larry Drew a few hours later to inform him that he would not make the game.

Drew, who previously coached Atlanta and Milwaukee, will take over Lue's head coaching duties.

Drew said he wasn't sure how much he would play newly signed center Andrew Bogut, who signed with Cleveland last week.

Lue is in his first full season as Cleveland's coach. He took over when David Blatt was fired midway through last season and guided the Cavs to the NBA title.