Milwaukee Bucks sign Terrence Jones for remainder of season

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Terrence Jones to a contract for the remainder of the season, General Manager John Hammond announced today. In a related move, Axel Toupane has been released from his 10-day contract.

Jones, 25, appeared in 51 games (12 starts) with the New Orleans Pelicans this season and posted averages of 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game. He was waived by the Pelicans on Feb. 23.

Currently in his fifth NBA season, Jones has played in 229 games and averaged 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest. He spent his first four NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets and also played with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the D-League.

Toupane was signed to a 10-day contract on Feb. 25 and saw action in two games with the Bucks.

Jones will wear uniform number 6. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 15 players.