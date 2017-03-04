Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer suspended

NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been suspended one game without pay for making contact with a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Coach Budenholzer also made contact with a game official last season on November 21, 2015 during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The most recent incident occurred with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 135-130 loss to the Cavaliers on March 3 at Philips Arena.

Budenholzer will serve his suspension on Sunday, March 5 when the Hawks host the Indiana Pacers.

To view the incident, click on the following link:

www.nba.com/video/2017/03/04/bbops-mike-budenholzer-technical-030317-pr