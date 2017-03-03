Leandro Barbosa prematurely celebrates Jared Dudley's 3-point shot attempt

It appears as if Leandro Barbosa's days with the Warriors haven't left him in Phoenix.

While celebrating a 3-point shot attempt a little early had once become a theme in Golden State, such confidence didn't bode well for Barbosa on Thursday in the desert. The veteran guard stood tall facing the Suns crowd, extending both his hands in the air only to realize Jared Dudley would go on to miss.

To be fair, the Suns did shoot a season-high 59.7% from the field in a win over the Hornets. The confidence had reason to be high. It just needed to be toned down a bit.