Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: Two injuries may catalyze change in MVP race, standings

We won’t know for sure until months from now, when the dust has settled on the 2016-17 NBA season. But you can be sure that a significant injury to the best player on the best team in the league will certainly play a factor in shaping the remaining course of this season.

The same holds true for Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry, who is recovering from wrist surgery. Eastern Conference finalists a year ago, the Raptors were one of the most active teams at last week’s trade deadline.

For Durant, the injury and the at least four-week absence that it has caused immediately impacts the Warriors’ season. Any cushion they might have had in the Western Conference playoff chase vanished the moment Pachulia fell into Durant’s leg.

Durant's injury (and to a lesser extent, Lowry's as well) changes the landscape for the league’s top individual honor as well. James Harden and Russell Westbrook remain as the frontrunners on this week’s KIA Race to the MVP Ladder, but Durant was in the thick of that top three-mix up until now.