Zaza Pachulia trying not to blame himself for Kevin Durant's injury

CHICAGO – As if Zaza Pachulia didn’t already feel bad enough, the Golden State Warriors have lost twice now since that moment when Kevin Durant got hurt and left the court in Washington.

They lost that night to the Wizards, they lost again Thursday night to the Bulls at United Center and now that’s two in a row, a blip for most teams but a swoon for the mighty Warriors. Dropping consecutive regular season games? That hadn’t happened to Golden State in nearly two years (April 5-7, 2015).

It certainly never happened before Pachulia fell backwards into Durant’s left leg not long after tipoff in D.C. Thrown to the floor by Wizards center Marcin Gortat, Pachulia – 6-foot-11, 275 pounds – banged into Durant and sent the All-Star forward yelping as if he’d stepped on a Lego in the middle of the night.

Neither as fortunate nor as demoralizing as the Warriors and their fans had a) hoped or b) feared, the gauntlet of medical exams through which Durant limped was definitive: a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain and a tibial bone bruise. Durant is “out indefinitely,” though the best guess is that he might be able to return with some games left in the regular season.

That’s not nothing. The No. 1 seed in the West suddenly is in play in a way it hadn’t been. If Durant’s timeline is off by a couple of weeks, now the Warriors would be into their postseason.

Then again, Durant’s knee could have gone kablooey right then and there, taking with it Golden State’s hopes of reclaiming the NBA championship it won in 2015.

That might have been too much for Pachulia to bear. This is bad enough.

“I feel bad it happened,” Pachulia said before the Warriors’ 94-87 loss to Chicago Thursday. “If I did something on purpose or even if I had flopped, that probably would have made me feel worse. But it wasn’t even a flop. I got pulled. I fell. Nobody had control over it.

“KD knows. I talked to him after the game and I saw him in his room in his hotel. He knows it was an accident. Bad accident. I had no idea it was going to happen, because we were battling for the rebound. I can’t even blame Gortat, because he was trying to make a basketball play as well. But thank God. I always look at it this way: it can always be worse.”

It’s bad enough, actually. Durant will have to climb the ladder of involvement, from rehab to shooting to drills to contact work to practice and finally to games. A rotation that scrambles now to cover for him will have to adapt again when he returns. Until all the moving parts are back in place – until Golden State looks like its dominating self in blowing through a best-of-seven first- or second-round playoff series – uncertainty is going to linger like a bad houseguest.