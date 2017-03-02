Golden State Warriors sign forward Matt Barnes

OAKLAND, CA -- The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Matt Barnes to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Barnes, 36, appeared in 54 games (13 starts) with the Sacramento Kings this season, tallying 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per game. Barnes owns career averages of 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 23.7 minutes in 909 career games (354 starts) over 14 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The 6’7” forward will make his second stint with the Warriors after spending the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns with Golden State, where he helped the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 playoffs and posted averages of 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while hitting 42.2 percent (19-of-45) from three-point range in 11 games (three starts) that postseason. Barnes has appeared in the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons and owns career marks of 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steals in 25.1 minutes over 83 postseason games (48 starts).

Barnes will wear uniform #22. The Warriors roster now stands at 15 players.