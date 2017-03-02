Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond ejected for swipe at Tim Frazier

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond has been ejected for taking a swipe at New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier in the third quarter.

A brief scuffle occurred Wednesday night after the 6-foot-1 Frazier sneaked in and ripped away a rebound from the 6-11 Drummond, who was called for a foul as he attempted to seize the ball back. With Drummond slow to release his grip, Frazier ripped the ball away and appeared to utter something at Drummond, who then swatted his hand across the back of Frazier's head.

Officials reviewed a replay of the exchange and changed their call to a flagrant-2 foul, triggering Drummond's ejection.

At that point, Drummond had 13 points and 17 rebounds in 29 minutes, but was 1 of 10 on free throws.

