With something to prove, South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell driven to work harder and get better

But a gargantuan individual effort by Thornwell spoke volumes about the man South Carolina coach Frank Martin knew he had to have when he took over a struggling program in 2012. Despite scoring just five points in the first half, Thornwell, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, finished with 44, to go along with 21 rebounds, a feat, per ESPN Stats and Info, that put him in unique company. Not in the previous 20 seasons had a player scored at least 20 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds on the offensive and defensive glass.

Impressive, but Thornwell also breathed rarified air after eclipsing a couple of Southeastern Conference records left behind by the great Pete Maravich, still college basketball’s all-time leading scorer after just three seasons at LSU. Thornwell attempted 33 free throws, breaking Maravich’s 1969 mark of 31 set against Oregon State. Thornwell’s 25 made free throws broke the Pistol’s record of 22 against Florida, also set in 1969.

To put that in perspective, Alabama took 33 free throws and made 22.

None of Thornwell’s accomplishments on that historic night -- South Carolina had never before played in a four-overtime game -- surprised Martin, or any of his assistant coaches. They recruited Thornwell to be the bedrock of a rebuilding effort that, Martin has since admitted, was more extensive than he realized when he left Kansas State to take over at South Carolina.

“There were plenty of schools actively recruiting him,” Martin said. “Established programs that were winning. He took a chance in coming here, in believing in me, knowing it was going to be hard.”

Associate head coach Matt Figger, who’s been with Martin for 10 years dating back to Kansas State, remembers that Thornwell, who started his prep career at Lancaster High School in South Carolina and finished at Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, was the first player he recruited for South Carolina. He’d been on the job all of two days.

“He was a kid we targeted as soon as we got here,” Figgers said. “He was a kid that, hopefully, we wanted to start our program with. I was very intrigued by his size as a guard. I thought he was very competitive. I thought he had a knack to get to get to the rim and draw contact and cash in at the free-throw line. I felt like he was the type of kid that always had something to prove from a national perspective. I liked his competitive side.

“To us, that was very important to our future identity. If we could just get this kid, eventually, he’d be the type of guy we could build our program around.”

Thornwell had heard of the fiery Martin’s reputation and that he could be hard on his players. He wasn’t afraid.

“In high school, it was hard to make a decision about where to go to college because every coach is telling you the same thing, which is exactly what you want to hear,” Thornwell said. “When I met Frank for the first time, he immediately reminded me of my uncle. He told me what I needed to hear, not what I wanted to hear. I looked at him not necessarily as a coach, but a life teacher who could make me a better man. We’ve had a connection ever since.”

That connection would eventually be tested, but Thornwell has always done everything Martin wanted, and sometimes, more than even Martin would have thought to ask.

As a freshman, Thornwell earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team after averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals. South Carolina finished 14-20 overall and in 13th place in the SEC, but Martin and his staff were encouraged as they kept recruiting more pieces to fit with Thornwell.

As a sophomore, Thornwell fought tendinitis in both knees, but still averaged 11 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals while playing 31 minutes a game. The Gamecocks ended the season 17-16 and started drifting upward in the SEC standings, finishing 11th.

“He’s shouldn’t have practiced,” Martin said. “He shouldn’t have played. But he refused to take time off because he knew we just didn’t have enough to compete without him. That courage said a lot to me about who he was, and then by the end of the year we started winning games. After the season, he was shut down for six months. He couldn’t even jog. That’s how bad his knees were.”