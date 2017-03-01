Report: Golden State Warriors to sign Matt Barnes following Kevin Durant injury

NBA.com staff reports

Mar 1, 2017 1:35 AM ET

The Warriors will sign free agent forward Matt Barnes for the remainder of the season in the wake of the hyperextended left knee suffered by All-Star Kevin Durant during Tuesday's 109-106 loss to the Wizards, ESPN's Marc Stein reported early Wednesday. 

The Warriors will reportedly first sign free agent Jose Calderon, fulfilling their pledge to the 12-year veteran, before picking up Barnes to shore up the roster for what could be an extended absence for Durant. 

Durant left minutes into Tuesday's game after teammate Zaza Pachulia inadvertently fell into his leg while grappling with Wizards center Marcin Gortat. He was slated for an MRI. 

This would mark Barnes' second stint with the Warriors, for whom he played from 2006-08. He was most recently with the Kings, averaging 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds before being waived leading up to last week's trade deadline. 

Barnes told The Undefeated's Marc Spears his return to Golden State is "a dream come true."

He followed that up with a post on Instagram: 

