Trail Blazers' Ed Davis to miss rest of season after surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland center Ed Davis will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder to repair an injured labrum, it was announced Wednesday by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The procedure is scheduled to be performed next Tuesday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

A specific prognosis will be determined for Davis following the procedure, but he is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

Davis originally injured the shoulder during the 2015-16 season and has progressively worsened.

Davis is averaging 4.3 points (52.8% FG), 5.3 rebounds and 17.2 minutes in 46 games (12 starts) this season.