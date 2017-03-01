Shootaround (March 1) -- Russell Westbrook comes through in clutch vs. Utah Jazz

* * *

No. 2: Next step in Bosh-Heat saga looms -- On February 9, 2016, Chris Bosh played in his last game with the Miami Heat before he was sidelined with a second round of blood clot issues. Starting today, the process for the Heat to waive Bosh because of his injury begins, but as with most things between Bosh and the Heat since his injury, this is hardly setting up to be a simple transaction. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel explains in detail just what lies ahead for both parties:

Beginning on Feb. 9, the one-year anniversary of Bosh's last game appearance before being sidelined by a second bout with blood clots, the Heat became eligible to apply for salary-cap relief for the final two-plus seasons on Bosh's contract. Among the reasons for the delay is the caveat in the current collective-bargaining agreement that if a player deemed to have a career-ending or life-threatening ailment returns to play 25 games in any season, including playoffs, his salary would be reinstated to a team's cap. Because of that clause March 1 -- or more to the point, anytime after March 1 -- had set up as the most likely starting point for the Heat to begin the waiver process with Bosh, 32. Players waived after March 1 are not eligible for postseason rosters, thereby precluding the possibility of appearing in 25 games before the Heat can utilize regained salary-cap space in this summer's free agency. Against that backdrop, while appearing as a studio analyst during TNT's NBA coverage on Monday night, Bosh not only did not rule out an NBA return, but indicated potentially training toward one. ... While not asked specifically about a potential return to the NBA, Bosh said early Tuesday morning in TNT's studio of his health, "It's been great." The use of blood thinners typically returns a blood-clot sufferer to general health, although the use of blood thinners is contraindicated for those attempting contact sports. The Heat, according to a source close to the situation, in recent days have attempted to reach out to Bosh in hopes of an amicable resolution, without response. Bosh remains with a stall in the Heat locker room at AmericanAirlines Arena, but has not been around the team this season, in contrast to his presence after being sidelined the previous two seasons. Once the Heat waive Bosh, an independent physician, selected in conjunction with the NBA and its players' union, then will rule on Bosh's fitness going forward. By rule, Bosh, in order to collect the remainder of his contract, must avail himself to that process. No matter the ruling of the selected medical expert, Bosh will collect all of the remaining $23.7 million on his contract for this season, as well as the $25.3 million he is due next season and the $26.9 million he is owed in 2018-19, with insurance already kicking in to pay a significant amount of that payout.

* * *

No. 3: Knicks players face triangle test rest of season -- New York Knicks president Phil Jackson was perhaps best known for his triangle offense during his coaching days. Yet when Jackson hired Jeff Hornacek as coach last summer, the talk was that Hornacek wouldn't be held to running the triangle (but Hornacek said early on he would have concepts of it in his game plan). Fast-forward to today with the Knicks perhaps looking ahead to 2017-18 and there comes word, writes Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, that the team will evaluate its players based in large part on how they grasp the triangle offense:

For whatever reason, Phil Jackson (don’t bother trying to get answers from him) deviated from the triangle last summer when he hired Jeff Hornacek and acquired ball-dominant point guards Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings. It jolted the Knicks for a little while, with a faster-paced offense that was heavier on pick-and-rolls. But like most everything the Knicks attempted over the last 15 years, the direction veered into a tire fire. So it’s back to Square One. Or should we say, Triangle One. Jeff Hornacek confirmed Tuesday that management is using the remaining months to evaluate who fits the system, which has been re-emphasized as more of a traditional triangle since the All-Star break. Hornacek even made it sound like they were placing players in two different hats: the triangle yays, and the triangle nays. “As times goes on, you say can they get it? Are they getting better at it? If they’re not, you go, OK,” Hornacek said. “End of the year comes and we’re having our discussions and you say, ‘Can this guy play this offense? We’ll say either yay or nay or he’s getting it, he’s getting better. So I’m sure that’s part of evaluations this summer.” If this sounds familiar, it’s because Kurt Rambis said almost the exact same thing last season in April as interim coach: “The decision with management is to get players who fit into the system.” It’s backwards logic in a league where star power is paramount, but the Knicks haven’t tried to fit into any standard-functioning box. Only a triangular prism. ... Since being triangle-inclined is the criteria, it’s safe to say Rose does not have a future with the Knicks. He’d need to be waived by the deadline today if he wanted to join a playoff roster, but there were no indications they were going that route. Jennings, another point guard who is triangle averse, was waived Monday. The Knicks hope to cultivate undrafted rookies Chasson Randle and Ron Baker as triangle point guards. Porzingis remains the franchise cornerstone, and there’s a deep draft upcoming. Then there’s Carmelo Anthony, who refuses to even use the word ‘triangle,’ and who reiterated that he’s prioritizing his family when deciding whether to waive his no-trade clause.

Former Knicks coach Larry Brown had some thoughts on the change, particularly that Jackson should coach the team if this is the offense he likes. Ian Begley of ESPN.com has more on that: