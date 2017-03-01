Kevin Durant out indefinitely with MCL sprain, bone bruise

The Golden State Warriors are seeking a third straight trip to the NBA Finals. To do so, they will have to make it a while without their leading scorer and top offseason addition, Kevin Durant.

Durant, who suffered a left knee injury early in last night's road loss to the Washington Wizards, was diagnosed a Grade 2 MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise that was revealed by an MRI. He is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Full details below. pic.twitter.com/t3JkVnMmqa — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2017

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported minutes earlier that the Warrirors remain hopeful that Durant will be available for the postseason ...

Kevin Durant expected back for the postseason, multiple sources told ESPN. “It’s not as bad as it looked,” one source said. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 1, 2017

Kevin Durant hasn't been ruled out that he could return to the court before the end of the regular season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 1, 2017

All in all, good news for Kevin Durant and Warriors, team says: Sprained MCL, bone bruise. He will be re-evaluated in a month. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

Durant leads the team in scoring (25.3 points per game), free throw makes (5.5) and attempts (6.3) per game, rebounding (8.2 rpg) and blocks (1.6 bpg).

Golden State added Durant in the offseason in the biggest move of the summer, signing him to a two-year deal (which has an opt-out this summer) as the high-powered Warriors added the 2013-14 Kia MVP. Entering last night, Durant had appeared in 58 of 59 games for the Warriors, missing last Saturday's date against the Brooklyn Nets with a left hand contusion.

Durant was injured when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell backwards into his left leg while grappling with Wizards center Marcin Gortat less than a minute into the first quarter. He hobbled through two more possessions before leaving for good.