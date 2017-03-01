Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid out for remainder of season

As previously announced, Sixers center Joel Embiid underwent an MRI on his left knee Monday afternoon, allowing the team's medical staff an opportunity to provide an update on the results.

"The assessment of Monday's follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid's left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan," said Sixers Chief Medical Director and Co-Chief of Sports Medicine Orthopedics at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center Dr. Jonathan Glashow. "We will continue to work with leading specialists to gather additional information through clinical examination and sequential testing to determine the best course of action and next steps."

Embiid’s status is changed from out indefinitely to out for the remainder of this season.

"Our primary objective and focus remains to protect his long-term health and ability to perform on the basketball court," said Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo. "As our medical team and performance staff continue their diligence in the evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of Joel's injury, we will provide any pertinent updates when available."