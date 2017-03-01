Golden State Warriors sign Jose Calderon

OAKLAND -- The Golden State Warriors have signed guard José Calderón to a contract, the team announced Wednesday. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Calderón, 35, appeared in 24 games (11 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, tallying 3.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game.

In 12 NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, Calderón owns career averages of 9.7 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 28.3 minutes over 772 games (557 starts) while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three-point range and 87.5 percent from the free throw line.

A native of Villanueva de la Serena, Spain, Calderón played professionally in his home country for six seasons prior to his NBA career and has represented Spain in four Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), capturing silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze medal in 2016.