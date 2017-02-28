Larry Bird, Magic Johnson could be headed for another showdown to remember

George is signed only through next season. But once an All-Star and All-NBA type like George gets this close to the end of his contract, he gets put on a stopwatch by the public for a “decision,” as in Kevin Durant’s decision, LeBron James’ decision and on and on. George has never said he wanted out of Indiana. Yet George, a Palmdale, Calif., native, was born and raised a Kobe Bryant and Laker fan. And Magic was also one of his heroes. And … well, you can do the math.

It would be in his best interest of the Pacers for Bird to see what he can get for George this summer, and one of the first calls will be to Magic … if his old competitor doesn’t call him first.

If George doesn’t make one of the three All-NBA teams this season, Bird can’t offer him the new designated player contract extension of $200 million-plus. That deal would be far more than George could make as a free agent signee of the Lakers or any other team. In the likely event George doesn’t make All-NBA, that would strip the Pacers of a huge financial advantage to keep him.

And if that’s the case, Bird might want to dial an old friend and try to cut a deal.

The history Bird and Magic share is rich, pure and epic, starting with their ‘79 NCAA title-game showdown and ending, quite harmoniously, with the ‘92 Olympic Dream Team. Through the years in between, they elevated basketball and laid the foundation for a league now worth billions. Their professional lives since then have been mostly charmed, though they never intersected until now.

Bird brings more administrative experience, first as a former and coach of the Pacers and from 13 years as a Pacers executive. He spent his playing career with the Boston Celtics, yet Indiana is home and the Pacers are a better fit personally.

His run in Indiana has been good and consistent, stained only by the “Malice at the Palace” in 2004 which cost the Pacers what was likely to be a 60-win season and a potential shot at The NBA Finals. The wreckage caused by that game forced Bird to make swift roster changes to restore the franchise’s credibility, but also set it back a few years when Bird had to absorb bad contracts in exchange.