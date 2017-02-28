Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant leaves Wizards game with hyperextended left knee

NBA.com Staff

Feb 28, 2017 7:47 PM ET

0:20

Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant left Tuesday's road game against the Wizards with a hyperextended left knee and will not return, the team announced. An MRI has been scheduled. His long-term prognosis was not immediately available.

Durant was injured when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell backwards into his left leg while grappling with Wizards center Marcin Gortat less than a minute into the first quarter. He hobbled through two more possessions before leaving for good. 

Durant entered Tuesday's action averaging a team-high 25.8 points in his first season with the Warriors.

