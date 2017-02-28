DeMarcus Cousins suspended one game

NEW YORK – New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 18th technical foul of the 2016-17 season, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended for an additional game.

Cousins received his most recent technical foul with 11:28 remaining in the first quarter of the Pelicans’ 118-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Feb. 26. Cousins will serve his suspension on March 1 when the Pelicans host the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center.