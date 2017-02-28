'Players Only' analyst Chris Bosh says he's 'feeling good'

MIAMI (AP) -- Chris Bosh has a new job, yet does not sound like he's abandoning his old one.

More than a year removed from his last NBA game, Bosh said during his debut appearance as an analyst for Turner Sports' "Players Only" programming that he's working out - indicating that he has not ruled out trying to play again.

"My health is great," Bosh said during Monday night's initial broadcast. "I'm feeling good, still working out and just really still staying ready."

Bosh said even his children are asking when he's returning to the NBA, but he did not discuss any specifics about either that or whether he's still battling the blood clots that derailed his 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons - both times at the All-Star break. Bosh remains under contract with the Miami Heat, but has not been with the team this season after failing a physical in September.

His last NBA game was Feb. 9, 2016. A blood clot was found in his calf two days later, he went back on bloodthinning medication and his playing future has been most uncertain ever since.

"I can't imagine what you're going through," Players Only studio host Chris Webber told Bosh during Monday's broadcast.

Bosh has watched Heat games on television, continues to have a spot in the team locker room and is in contact with some players from time to time. He hasn't been around the team, though, and said not having the sort of schedule that he grew used to during his 13 NBA seasons was more difficult to deal with than he would have envisioned.