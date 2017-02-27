Reports: New York Knicks to waive Brandon Jennings

During their offseason roster overhaul, the New York Knicks signed free-agent guard Brandon Jennings in hopes he could both spark his career and provide valuable backup minutes for the team.

As of this morning, the Knicks are 12th in the Eastern Conference and four games out of the No. 8 spot and Jennings is averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 assists per game in 24.6 minutes for the team. As New York ponders the future of its roster, it will do so without Jennings.

He will be waived to create room to sign free-agent guard Chasson Randle, the news of which was first reported by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski ...

The New York Knicks waived veteran guard Brandon Jennings, clearing the way to sign guard Chasson Randle, league sources told The Vertical. The Knicks’ front office and coaching staff hadn’t been enamored with Jennings’ mindset amidst the team’s struggles this season, league sources said, and ownership agreed to pay him the balance of the $5 million owed him on his contract this season. Because Jennings was waived prior to March 1, if he clears waivers he’s eligible to be signed and added to a playoff roster. The Knicks will sign Randle to a partially guaranteed deal through the 2017-18 season, league sources said. ... Jennings, 27, was the 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He played four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before moving on to Detroit and Orlando. Jennings signed a one-year, free agent deal with the Knicks in July.

Brandon Jennings told NYK recently he wanted to play for a playoff team, source said. NYK released the vet PG, plan to sign another. Woj 1st — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 27, 2017

76ers needed Randle's roster spot in Noel trade w/ Dallas, waived him Thursday. He'll sign partial guarantee through 2017-'18, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

Brandon Jennings contract (last year) is for $5m. He would be owed roughly $1.2m if claimed. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 27, 2017