Reports: New York Knicks center Joakim Noah to have arthroscopic knee surgery

NBA.com Staff

Feb 27, 2017 12:14 PM ET

Joakim Noah averaged a career-low 5.0 points per game in 2016-17.

Any lingering postseason hopes for the New York Knicks would seem to be dimming, if not extinguished.

Earlier today, reports surfaced that the Knicks would be waiving point guard Brandon Jennings. Jennings, who started 11 games for the Knicks this season and frequently closed games in a backcourt alongside Derrick Rose, was averaging 8.6 ppg and 4.9 apg.

And now the lineup seems to be getting even thinner. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Knicks center Joakim Noah will undergo season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery.

Noah, a New York City native, signed a four-year contract with the Knicks over the summer, but has played in just 46 of New York’s 58 games this season as he dealt with injuries. Noah is averaging 5 ppg and 8.7 rpg in 22 minutes per contest.

