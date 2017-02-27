Knee swelling to sideline Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid indefinitely

According the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI later today after experiencing swelling in his left knee.

Medical update (1/2):

•Embiid did not take part in shootaround after swelling in left knee. MRI today. Listed out indefinitely. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) February 27, 2017

Simmons had procedure to insert bone marrow into foot in order to stimulate bone growth and speed healing — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) February 27, 2017

#Sixers' Joel Embiid now out indefinitely due to injured left knee https://t.co/BJUcQydQLf via @phillysport — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 27, 2017

Embiid initially injured his knee in January against Portland, and hasn’t played in Philadelphia’s last 11 games.

When healthy this season, Embiid has been phenomenal, averaging 20.2 ppg and 7.8 rpg in 25 minutes per game. But Embiid has appeared in just 31 of the Sixers’ 58 games.

Embiid was the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but missed two entire seasons while recovering from injuries.