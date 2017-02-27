Knee swelling to sideline Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid indefinitely

NBA.com Staff

Feb 27, 2017 11:59 AM ET

Joel Embiid hasn't played in the Sixers' last 11 games.

According the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI later today after experiencing swelling in his left knee.

Embiid initially injured his knee in January against Portland, and hasn’t played in Philadelphia’s last 11 games.

When healthy this season, Embiid has been phenomenal, averaging 20.2 ppg and 7.8 rpg in 25 minutes per game. But Embiid has appeared in just 31 of the Sixers’ 58 games.

Embiid was the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but missed two entire seasons while recovering from injuries.

