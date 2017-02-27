DA's Top 15 Rankings: Utah Jazz capitalize on big week

David Aldridge reveals which teams, to him, are the Top 15 squads in the NBA at this moment.

(last week’s record in parenthesis; previous ranking in brackets)

1) Golden State Warriors (2-0) [1]: Fitty on the Clippers in the third quarter Thursday night. Fitty.

2) San Antonio Spurs (2-0) [3]: Finish Rodeo Trip with four straight wins and a 6-2 mark. Spurs will have 16 of their last 24 regular-season games at home

3) Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) [2]: Don’t care what Deron Williams’ stats were in Dallas; he’ll be a strong pickup for the Cavs and will help them immensely in the playoffs.

4) Houston Rockets (2-0) [4]: Lou Williams, just what the D’Antoni ordered.

5) Utah Jazz (2-0) [9]: Why do teams even bother to challenge Rudy Gobert?

6) Boston Celtics (1-1) [5]: Normally when you have to wait this long for something, there’s a line all the way down to seat 19A in either direction on the plane.

7) Toronto Raptors (2-0) [8]: Note to self: get passport renewed in time for potential late spring travel.

8) Washington Wizards (0-2) [6]: Wizards pushed hard for either Darren Collison or Ty Lawson from Sacramento before the deadline, but the Kings held firm on asking for first-rounders for each.

9) Atlanta Hawks (0-2) [7]: Re-signing Paul Millsap is the Hawks’ top offseason priority. It will not be easy. Won’t be impossible, but it won’t be easy.

10) Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) [10]: They choose to keep Toney Douglas for the rest of the season rather than go the bought out free agent route.

11) Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) [12]: Kanter’s back. There’s going to be trouble. Hey na, hey na, Kanter’s back.

12) LA Clippers (1-2) [11]: Chris Paul returns…just in the nick of time?

13) Chicago Bulls (2-0) [15]: Speaking for myself: what is the point of keeping Rajon Rondo on this roster another second?

13) Indiana Pacers(1-1) [13]: I was born by the river in a little tent/Oh, and just like the river, I’ve been runnin’ ever since/It’s been a long time, a long time coming/But I know a change gonna come, oh, yes it will.

14) Detroit Pistons (1-1) [14]: Why, yes, that is Miami and Milwaukee just a game behind the Pistons for the last playoff spot in the East.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

San Antonio Spurs (2-0): Only Congressional action will stop the Spurs from reaching the 50-win mark for a 20th straight season overall and 18th consecutive non-lockout season. By contrast, the entire Atlantic Division, over the same time period, has a total of 10 teams record 50-win seasons as division winners.

TEAM OF THE WEAK

Atlanta Hawks (0-2): The fellas may have had too good a time during All-Star break: Hawks have been drilled by 18 and 19, respectively, in their first two post-break games.

