Morning Tip: Your questions on Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls' future and more

The Price of Being Boogie. From Meghan Pedroncelli:

I thought your article with 56 thoughts on the DeMarcus Cousins trade was an article full of good thoughts and insights coming from different points of view that many others aren't making. I just had one comment to make. Near the end you mention that the Kings, if they wanted to trade Cousins, should have waited till the summer and possibly have played in the playoffs against the Warriors to increase Cousins value on the market. Here is where I challenge you. That is very much the best case scenario. Another much less optimistic, and in my mind just as viable, option is that the Kings don't find their way to the playoffs, and in addition Cousins continues to rack of suspensions and ends the season with say, 20 technical fouls (which is not out of the realm of possibility considering he is already at 17 [as of this writing]) and that is with 3 (pretty sure that's the right number) being rescinded).

That means he goes into the summer with the most technicals since the 16-technical limit was implemented, at least 3 suspensions from those technicals and his team at roughly 35 wins (current trajectory) and no playoff berth. In my mind that would lead to a lower trade value because it would confirm what so many believe in that while he is an amazing talent, he is an overly emotional player that has yet to grow up on or off the court. AND the Kings would end up with a worse deal then they got.

Just thought I would share that point of view.

That was certainly a possibility as well, Meghan. I guess I’d say that scenario wouldn’t necessarily change what most people around the league already think of Cousins -- immensely talented, but immensely temperamental as well. But in the summer, with a more firm grasp of what the cap/tax will be for 2017-18, and knowing exactly what picks you have (or don’t have) in the Draft, you know what your assets are. And most teams have had a chance to decompress and soberly evaluate their strengths and weaknesses; they’ve gone to the playoffs -- or missed them -- and since most teams end up disappointed one way or another with their seasons, there are usually more teams willing to make moves to improve their rosters. Hence, waiting. And I just can’t believe that had the Kings waited until June or July, they wouldn’t have gotten a better offer than the one they accepted in February.

Send your questions, comments and other acceptable endings for dronestodaldridgetnt@gmail.com. If your e-mail is funny, thought-provoking or snarky, we just might publish it!

MVP WATCH

(Last week’s averages in parenthesis)

1) Russell Westbrook (29 ppg, 14.5 rpg, 14 apg, .383 FG, .905 FT): Posted his 29th triple double of the season in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

2) James Harden (18.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 12 apg, .375 FG, .813 FT): An MVP candidate who is suddenly in need of an agent will be as hot a free agent among player reps as Blake Griffin is this summer among teams.

3) LeBron James (18 ppg, 13 rpg, 15 apg, .636 FG, .667 FT): I would assume DWill and (probably) Bogut meet with 23’s satisfaction.

4) Kawhi Leonard (23 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.5 apg, .471 FG, .750 FT): Via Spurs: in 324 games between 2011 and 2016, Leonard had 26 games with 25 or more points. This season, in 53 games, he has 27 games with 25 or more.

5) Kevin Durant (25 ppg, 15 rpg, 7 apg, .533 FG, .833 FT): Missed his first game of the season (bruised left hand) in the Warriors’ win over the Nets Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

2024 -- Year the Clippers’ lease at Staples Center expires. But Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is making no secret of the fact that he wants his own arena for his team, and is looking at options, including the new Rams stadium/entertainment complex in Inglewood, where the Lakers played at The Forum before Staples was built.

15,708 -- Career points for Rip Hamilton, whose No. 32 jersey was retired Sunday night by the Pistons before Detroit played Boston. His was the 11th number in franchise history to be retired, joining Chauncey Billups (1), Coach Chuck Daly (2), Ben Wallace (3), Joe Dumars (4), Dennis Rodman (10), Isiah Thomas (11), Vinnie Johnson (15), Bob Lanier (16), Dave Bing (21) and Bill Laimbeer (40).