Shootaround (Feb. 27) -- Cleveland Cavaliers nearly geared up for playoffs

No. 1: Cavaliers' Griffin restocks roster, again -- From Kyle Korver to potentially Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut, David Griffin has done it again. The Cleveland Cavaliers' general manager, under pressure since LeBron James first mentioned needing another "playmaker," among other things, has replenished a championship roster with pieces needed for a repeat run at the title. They might not all be in place or available in time for tonight's game against Milwaukee (7 ET, TNT), but there is no doubt that Griffin has answered LeBron's challenge. Joe Vardon of the Plain Dealer explains:

Korver was the first chip to fall into place, when Cleveland general manager David Griffin traded Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams' contract, and the 2019 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 7.

But in each of the next two player acquisitions -- the Williamses -- the player's agent had to go to other teams to warn them against claiming their client off waivers with the intent of making sure they landed in Cleveland.

Even the casual fan knows that free agents haven't always wanted to come here. As late as last season, Joe Johnson chose the Miami Heat over the Cavs. It was his loss. He's ringless.

"I think we're really confident that we have the kind of players that people want to play with and the kind of coach that people want to play for," Griffin said. And frankly all the guys who've come here would tell you we have the kind of organization that sells itself as well.

"But, often times the things that sway the balance in those things are role and minutes. And we may not have a whole lot of that, depending on the player. We've lost players in the past, even during the championship run that we wanted because they needed more of a platform to get re-signed or what have you."

James criticized Griffin, Griffin's aides, and owner Dan Gilbert in January for failing to properly replace Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov, or use available assets to shore up holes on the roster.

Griffin has now mostly done that, with the strong possibility of adding Bogut or another big man this week.

Philadelphia acquired Bogut Thursday in a trade with Dallas, and is engaged in buyout discussions with the 7-foot Australian over what's left of his $11 million salary this season.

So long as he's sent to waivers by the end of the day Wednesday (March 1), the 32-year-old Bogut would be eligible for the playoffs with another team.

So Griffin will wait until then before moving on from Bogut. Terrence Jones cleared waivers and Larry Sanders is still out there. The Cavs may be waiting for other big men to be released.

In the event Bogut becomes a free agent, he may be put in the spot of having to turn down millions more dollars from another contender like Houston to play for Cleveland because of the salary cap.

And here's where money enters the discussion -- not just for the Cavs and Bogut, but for Griffin's overall challenge to add to the roster despite already being well over the cap.

Cleveland's payroll all season has hovered around $130 million; that's the highest in the NBA and miles above both the salary cap ($94 million) and luxury-tax line ($113 million).

So when Mo Williams basically retired and Chris Andersen tore his ACL, the Cavs felt they couldn't simply waive them because of the enormous cost in tax penalties (millions of dollars between the two).

That Griffin was able to add to the roster as he has, with former All-Stars and a potentially late-blooming prospect, and find trade partners to save a little cash on Williams and Andersen (the Hornets took Andersen's contract this month) was quite a coup.

"I think you guys know, I've gone on record saying Griff has one of the hardest jobs, but he's unbelievable at it, exudes a lot of confidence in not only the guys he brings in, but the guys that are here," Irving said. "For us, we trust in the front office and I think he does a great job. We have a great relationship, very open in terms of communication and I think he's doing great."