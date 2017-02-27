Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry to have surgery on right wrist

NBA.com staff reports

Feb 27, 2017 3:31 PM ET

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors in assists with 6.9 per game.

The Toronto Raptors will have to finish this regular season without the services of All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who will undergo a procedure to remove loose bodies in his right wrist Tuesday. 

The Raptors announced it this afternoon but did not give a specific date for his expected return, terming it simply that he will “aim to return for playoffs.”

 

 

Lowry missed both of the Raptors’ games since the All-Star Game with the sore wrist. In 56 games this season, he averaged 22.8 points, a team-high 6.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

The Raptors have six-year veteran Cory Joseph in place to fill in for Lowry as a starter until his return.

