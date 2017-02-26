New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins facing suspension with 18th technical foul

Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins is facing a one-game suspension after picking up his 18th technical foul of the season just 32 seconds into Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Thunder.

Playing in his third game since being traded to New Orleans by the Kings, Cousins earned his latest technical for his part in a minor skirmish with Oklahoma City's Steven Adams. Per Elias, it was the quickest of his 101 career technicals. Adams was also assessed a technical on the play.

If not rescinded, Cousins will earn his second mandatory one-game suspension of the season since reaching the league threshold of 16 technicals. The Pelicans face the Pistons at home on Wednesday in their next outing.

Limited to just 21 minutes by foul trouble, Cousins -- who eventually fouled out -- still scored 31 points on 8-for-15 shooting against the Thunder.