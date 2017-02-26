Atlanta Hawks say they have requested waivers on Lamar Patterson

Feb 26, 2017 6:38 PM ET

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on Lamar Patterson.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer announced Sunday that the team and Patterson had agreed to his release "to allow Patterson to address a personal matter."

The Hawks signed Patterson to a multiyear contract Friday. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward previously had signed two 10-day contracts with the team, most recently Feb. 8.

Patterson, 25, averaged 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 8 minutes in five games for the Hawks this season.

